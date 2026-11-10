Thompson Seville Opens in Modernist La Gavidia Building

Hyatt has opened Thompson Seville, a 101-room hotel in the La Gavidia building on Plaza de la Concordia, in the historic center of the Andalusian capital. It is the first Thompson Hotels property in Andalusia and the brand’s second in Spain, after Thompson Madrid.

The hotel combines rooms, dining, contemporary art and a rooftop bar with views over the city. It is also designed to attract people from Seville, not just hotel guests.

“Seville is a city that is lived as much outside the home as within it – over a coffee, around the table or gathering with friends late into the evening. We want Thompson Seville to feel part of that rhythm,” said general manager Olivier Rust.

One of Seville’s rare Modernist buildings

La Gavidia is one of the few examples of Modernist architecture in Seville’s historic center. Carlos Llansó of Exacorp One and Mario Ronquillo of Estudio 2RDIP led the conversion and kept the building’s original character while turning it into a hotel.

Jorge Lozano and the team at Proyecto Singular designed the interiors. They worked with a palette of ochre, copper, earth and carmine tones, along with natural materials, latticework, handcrafted details and native plants. The patios, terraces and public spaces are arranged to make the most of Seville’s strong light and shade.

Rooms and suites

The 101 rooms and suites have a residential feel, with warm materials and subtle Andalusian touches. Options range from city-view and deluxe rooms to terrace suites and the top-category Thompson Suite. Some rooms have private terraces with views across the old town’s skyline. The gym is on the roof and is part of the hotel’s outdoor space, so guests can work out with a panoramic view of the city.

Casa Mayo and a daily sherry hour

The hotel’s main restaurant, Casa Mayo, is run with Grupo Manolo Mayo, a family-owned Andalusian restaurant group founded in 1963. The menu focuses on seasonal produce and traditional recipes, including the group’s signature tomato salad, rice dishes and almadraba bluefin tuna.

Architect Pablo Baruc designed the restaurant, using ceramics, woodwork and glass that reference the building’s Modernist past. It is laid out around a central bar, a wine cellar, an open kitchen and a bright courtyard. A terrace under a magnolia tree overlooks the square. Casa Mayo has its own street entrance and is open to non-guests from morning until late.

The Lobby Bar serves specialty coffee and light breakfasts during the day, then tapas, sharing plates and cocktails made with fino, manzanilla and oloroso sherries and Seville oranges. Every day from 6 to 7 p.m., the hotel holds La Hora, which pairs a rotating selection of chilled Jerez sherries with a seasonal bite.

On the roof, the bar and pool area is a quiet place to relax during the day and becomes livelier at sunset, with music, spritzes and chilled wines. The menu sticks to Andalusian classics such as salmorejo, croquetas, gildas, shrimp fritters and marinated anchovies.

Contemporary art throughout

Luisa Olazábal’s studio curated the art collection, which runs through the restaurant, lobby, corridors and guest rooms. It includes murals, sculpture, photography and portraits by contemporary artists including Kepa Garraza, Jorge Parra, Macarena Gross, María Morenés and Miguel Gómez Losada. The works deal with light, memory, architecture and Andalusian identity.

The hotel also has 240 square meters of meeting space across four rooms, plus an interior courtyard. It plans to host a rotating program of art, music, food and cultural events for guests and locals.