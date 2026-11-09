JdV by Hyatt Opens The Mindaro Near Portland Airport

A new lifestyle hotel has opened a few minutes from Portland International Airport (PDX). The Mindaro, part of Hyatt’s JdV collection, has 90 guest rooms of nearly 500 square feet each, and its design draws on the forests and landscapes of the Pacific Northwest.

The hotel is part of The Mindaro Campus, which also includes Hyatt House Portland Airport, Jawfish Restaurant, The Hollow Café + Bar and The Mindaro Event Center. Guests can stay, eat and hold meetings on the same site, so the hotel is aimed at business travelers and event planners as well as Portland locals.

“The Mindaro represents what we envisioned for this property from the beginning, a distinctive hotel that feels connected to Portland and gives people more reasons to stay, gather and experience the destination,” said Rick Takach, chairman and chief executive officer of Vesta Hospitality.

What’s in the rooms

Rooms come with good-quality linens, robes and local coffee and tea: single-serve coffee from Portland roaster Caravan Coffee and teas from Smith Teamaker. Guests can also use:

A 24-hour fitness center with an outdoor-inspired design

Room service and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

Guest laundry and a free grocery shopping service

H Market, open 24 hours for snacks, essentials, salads and sandwiches

A free 24-hour shuttle to and from PDX

Electric vehicle charging on site

Dogs are allowed, though the hotel charges a fee.

Dining, including a first for Oregon

Jawfish Restaurant serves inventive dishes and upscale comfort food, with a full bar program. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and also handles catering for events across the campus.

Jawfish also hosts Le Petit Chef, a dinner show where a 3D animation is projected onto the table while guests eat a fixed-price menu. It is the first Le Petit Chef in Oregon. Shows run Thursday through Sunday, and reservations are required.

In the hotel lobby, The Hollow Café + Bar serves Stumptown Coffee and simple breakfasts in the morning. In the afternoon and evening, it switches to wines from the region, craft beer and small plates.

Event space and a second hotel

The Mindaro Event Center has more than 8,000 square feet of meeting space. That includes a 5,300-square-foot ballroom, the Willamette Room, which covers over 2,000 square feet and can be divided, and two boardrooms. The venue is set up for anything from executive meetings and training sessions to conferences, galas and weddings.

Next door, Hyatt House Portland Airport has 112 rooms. Seventy-three of them are apartment-style Kitchen Suites with full kitchens and separate living areas, which makes them a practical option for longer stays.