Hilton Signs First Canberra Hotel, Set to Open in 2027

Hilton is coming to Canberra. The company has signed a franchise agreement with ICC Development Group for Hilton Canberra Manuka, a 184-room hotel expected to open in early 2027. It will be Hilton’s first property in Australia’s capital and will carry the company’s flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand.

The hotel will stand at 15–17 Franklin Street in the Manuka precinct, directly opposite Manuka Oval. Parliament House, the Parliamentary Triangle, the embassy district and the Barton business area are all nearby. Canberra Railway Station is about 1.5 kilometers away, and Canberra Airport is about seven kilometers away.

“The signing of Hilton Canberra Manuka represents an important milestone in Hilton’s growth across Australasia and brings our flagship brand to Australia’s national capital,” said Tushar Raniga, director of development for Hilton Australasia.

Rooms and facilities

The hotel will have 184 rooms, including eight suites. Standard rooms will range from 32 to 45 square meters. Guests will also have access to:

An all-day dining restaurant and bar

An executive lounge

A pool, a sauna and a fitness center

A ballroom and a multipurpose event space that can be divided into four rooms

The event spaces are designed for anything from business meetings to weddings. The broader development will also include shops on the ground floor, more restaurants and a cinema.

Built for government and leisure travelers

The hotel will cater to government, corporate and diplomatic visitors as well as sports fans and tourists. Major attractions are close by, including the National Gallery of Australia, the National Museum of Australia and Questacon, the national science center. Cricket and football fans attending matches at Manuka Oval will be able to walk across the street.

Harrold Dakin, CEO of ICC Development Group, described the hotel as “a significant private investment by Mrs. Liangis in Canberra’s tourism and hospitality sector.” He said the project is expected to create around 100 to 120 full-time, part-time and casual jobs and bring more visitors to the area’s restaurants, cafés and shops.

Hilton Canberra Manuka will be part of Hilton Honors. Members who book directly can get member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and the option to pay with a mix of points and cash. The Hilton Honors app also allows digital check-in, room selection and Digital Key where available.