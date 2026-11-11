Minor Hotels Brings Avani to Singapore With 2027 Opening

Minor Hotels is entering the Singapore market. The Thai hotel group has announced Avani Singapore Hotel, a 200-room lifestyle hotel scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2027. It will be the first Minor Hotels property in the city and the first under the Avani brand.

The 14-story hotel is under construction at 24 Peck Seah Street in Tanjong Pagar, an area where old shophouses sit next to office towers. The Central Business District and Chinatown are both close by, as are plenty of restaurants and bars, so the location works for business travelers and tourists alike.

“Tanjong Pagar has an energy of its own and we want Avani Singapore to contribute to it,” said Judd Rabbidge, the hotel’s general manager. “For me, success means getting the everyday details right and creating an atmosphere that brings both guests and neighbours back time and time again.”

Rooms, pool and gym

The hotel will have 200 rooms and suites, ranging from 19 to 70 square meters. Facilities will include a garden terrace, an outdoor pool and an AvaniFit gym with Technogym equipment.

Rooftop dining at SEEN

The main restaurant will be SEEN Restaurant & Bar on the roof. It will serve food and cocktails with views of the city skyline, and it will host DJ sets, pop-ups and collaborations. Downstairs, a Lobby Lounge will offer drinks and light bites, and The Pantry, Avani’s grab-and-go concept, will sell healthy food for guests in a hurry.

Close to two MRT stations

A pedestrian walkway will run through the hotel from Peck Seah Street to Tras Street, giving guests a shortcut to the restaurants and bars in the area. Tanjong Pagar MRT station is less than 200 meters away, and Maxwell MRT station is about 350 meters away. Both connect to Marina Bay and other parts of the city.

The hotel will add to Minor Hotels’ growing portfolio in Southeast Asia, where Avani already operates city hotels and resorts.