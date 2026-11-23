Most flights to and from Belgium are canceled today, Monday, November 23, 2026. Air traffic controllers have joined a national day of union action. Belgian air navigation provider skeyes says it does not have enough staff to handle regular air traffic safely between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. local time.

Brussels Airport says most arrivals and departures in that window had to be canceled. About 429 flights and 59,500 passengers were scheduled at the airport for the day. Brussels South Charleroi Airport, the country’s main low-cost hub and Ryanair’s Belgian base, has canceled all flights for the whole day.

Very short notice

Skeyes only announced late on Saturday, November 21, that controllers would take part, leaving airlines and passengers less than two days to prepare. Brussels Airlines, which has canceled its flights for the day, said the late notice made it “exceptionally difficult” to plan and limit the impact on passengers.

The disruption reaches well beyond Belgium. Romanian carrier TAROM, for example, has canceled its Bucharest–Brussels–Bucharest flight RO371/372, which was due to leave Bucharest Henri Coandă Airport at 8:00 a.m. Affected TAROM passengers can rebook for a later date, depending on availability.

What passengers should do

Brussels Airport is asking passengers not to come to the airport unless their airline has confirmed their flight. Airlines are contacting affected passengers directly about rebooking or refunds. Travelers with flights to or from Belgium today should check with their airline before setting off.

The strike also affects public transport in Belgium. In Brussels, STIB services are heavily disrupted, and about four in ten De Lijn services in Flanders are canceled. SNCB trains are expected to run normally.

Another strike day this year

This is not the first time this year that national union action has grounded flights in Belgium. On October 9, a similar day of action canceled 105 flights at Brussels Airport and affected about 12,000 passengers. That was the third national strike day of 2026 to disrupt the airport.