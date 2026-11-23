Hilton is bringing its LXR Hotels & Resorts brand to Rome. The company has signed a management agreement with Benso srl for Hortus Monti Rome, LXR Hotels & Resorts, a 147-room hotel due to open in 2028. It will be the first LXR hotel in the Italian capital.

The hotel will occupy six historic buildings from the Umbertine era, the late 19th century, in Monti, one of Rome’s oldest neighborhoods. Monti is known for its artisan workshops, independent shops and lively streets, a short walk from the Colosseum and the Roman Forum.

“Rome is a city of extraordinary history with celebrated landmarks and monuments, but much of its allure is found in the details of everyday life that give the city its unique character,” said Dan Wakeling, Hilton’s vice president of development for luxury and residences in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

A garden in the center

The hotel will be built around a quiet central garden. It will also have a spa with an indoor pool, a restaurant, a lobby bar, and a rooftop terrace and sky bar with views across the city.

The food will draw on Roman cooking and seasonal produce from local suppliers, including handmade pasta, fresh herbs and regional wines. The restaurant, lobby bar and roof terrace will each offer a different setting, from long lunches to aperitivo at sunset.

Meeting the neighborhood

The hotel wants guests to explore Monti beyond the famous sights. It will provide an illustrated neighborhood guide and arrange meetings with local makers, so guests can discover hidden streets and independent workshops.

“This project will create a unique destination that celebrates the city’s heritage and the distinctive creative spirit of Monti,” said Matteo Cidonio of Benso srl.

LXR now has more than 40 hotels open or in development worldwide. Recent openings include Sandblu Santorini, Cameo Beverly Hills and The Den Bengaluru.