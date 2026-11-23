EVEN Hotels, IHG’s wellness-focused hotel brand, has refreshed its brand in Greater China under the slogan “Feel-good travel made possible.” To launch it, the brand has partnered with the Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Singers (RCS), a well-known Shanghai choir, on an original theme song.

The song, “Tune the Flow, Good Vibes to Go,” follows a business traveler who checks into an EVEN hotel, relaxes among plants and scents, and settles into a comfortable routine. It will be released on the choir’s and IHG’s digital channels and played in EVEN Hotels lobbies across Greater China.

“We hope guests recognise something of themselves in the song and find their own feel-good moments during their stay,” said Rita Jiang, chief commercial and marketing officer for Greater China at IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Three pillars of wellbeing

The new brand positioning is aimed at travelers who mix work and leisure and want to look after themselves on the road. IHG calls them “Modern Harmonizers.” EVEN Hotels’ offer is built on three pillars: