London Stansted Airport will hold a large emergency exercise on Tuesday, November 24, simulating a major aircraft accident. The airport is warning passengers and local residents in advance so they are not alarmed by the large number of emergency vehicles in the area that day.

The drill will take place at Compass Base, a remote aircraft parking area away from the terminal, using a decommissioned aircraft. The airport says flights and passengers will not be affected.

Required every four years

Under Civil Aviation Authority rules, every licensed UK airport must carry out a full-scale aircraft accident exercise at least once every four years. The scenario will involve a complex, long-running emergency that tests rescue procedures, command and communications, and support for passengers and their families.

“Although an aircraft accident is an extremely unlikely event, it remains the most significant emergency scenario we could face, which is why it is vital that we regularly test our plans, procedures and response capabilities,” said Nick Millar, operations director at London Stansted.

Around 400 participants

About 400 people will take part. Alongside airport staff, they include Essex Police, Essex County Fire & Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. The British Red Cross, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, Border Force, Ryanair, National Express, local councils and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government will also be involved.