New York’s airports are getting ready for the Thanksgiving rush. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey expects about 3.1 million passengers at JFK, Newark Liberty, LaGuardia and New York Stewart during the eight-day holiday period from Monday, November 23, to Monday, November 30.

That is 3% fewer than last year, when a record 3.3 million passengers passed through the airports over the same period. The busiest days are expected to be Wednesday, November 25, Sunday, November 29, and Monday, November 30. Including bridges and tunnels, the Port Authority expects a total of 8.6 million travelers.

Arrive early and pre-book parking

The Port Authority recommends arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. Travelers should use public transport where possible. Anyone driving to JFK, Newark or LaGuardia and parking for more than three hours should book a space at least three hours in advance. Drivers who turn up without a booking will pay a peak-period surcharge.

Check your ID

The TSA no longer accepts state IDs that are not REAL ID compliant. Passports and Global Entry cards are still accepted. Travelers without a valid ID can use ConfirmID, a TSA identity check that costs $45. It usually takes 10 to 15 minutes but can take 30 minutes or more.

What’s new at each airport

JFK: Because of the airport’s redevelopment, drivers should take the Van Wyck Expressway to Terminals 1 and 4 and the JFK Expressway to Terminals 5, 7 and 8. From November 23, the Terminal 5 taxi stand moves to a new permanent location. Uber, Lyft and other app-based pickups at Terminals 5 and 7 have moved to the Howard Beach lot, which can be reached on AirTrain for free. Groups of up to five people can pay a combined maximum of $26.75 on AirTrain by tapping in with the same card within five minutes.

LaGuardia: The Q70 LaGuardia Link bus is free all year. At Terminal B, black cars and pre-booked car services now pick up on Level 1 of the garage.

Newark: AirTrain Newark will run normally through November 30. From December 1 to 11, between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, AirTrain service to and from the Newark Airport train station will be replaced by shuttle buses because of replacement work. Service between terminals will not be affected.

Roads and PATH

All non-emergency roadwork on Port Authority bridges and tunnels will stop from 5 a.m. on November 25 to 5 a.m. on November 30. PATH trains will run a modified Saturday schedule on Thanksgiving Day and a modified weekend schedule on Friday, November 27.