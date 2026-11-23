Elewana Collection, the East African safari brand owned by Minor Hotels, has launched a limited-edition watch with dials made from glass recycled at its own safari camps and lodges. The SB04-E Shanga was created with independent French watchmaker Sartory Billard and Shanga, Elewana’s social enterprise in Arusha, Tanzania.

From bottles to watch dials

The idea came from Karim Wissanji, founder and CEO of Elewana and a long-time Sartory Billard customer. He wondered whether the recycled glass that Shanga’s artisans work with every day could become the dial of a high-end mechanical watch.

Shanga is based at Arusha Coffee Lodge and employs artisans with disabilities, who make glassware, textiles and jewelry from recycled materials. For this project, the team collected glass from Elewana’s camps and lodges in Kenya and Tanzania, melted it and hand-blew it into deep blue dial blanks. The swirls and color variations mean no two dials are the same.

Armand Billard, founder of Sartory Billard, spent a week in Arusha in January 2026 working with the Shanga team to fine-tune the color and texture of the glass. The blanks were then sent to Groh & Ripp in Germany, a specialist in stone dials, to be cut to precise watchmaking standards before final assembly in France.

“For the first time, we were not simply selecting a material; we were creating our own. Every dial is, quite literally, one of a kind,” Billard said.

Tanzanite and Maasai-inspired hands

Other details also point to East Africa. Some pieces have a tanzanite, a gemstone found only in northern Tanzania, set in the crown. The hands are shaped like a Maasai spear. The numerals on the dial were handwritten by the people behind the project, including the Wissanjis, Armand Billard and Sandra Ripp of Groh & Ripp. The back of the case is engraved with Shanga’s logo.