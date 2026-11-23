Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn, has received planning permission for two new hub by Premier Inn hotels in central London. Both will be created by converting empty office buildings and will add 371 rooms in total.

Victory House, 30-34 Kingsway (WC2): 204 rooms

204 rooms Churchill House, 35 Red Lion Square (WC1): 167 rooms

Both sites are in Midtown, the area between the City and the West End. Covent Garden, the Theatre District, Lincoln’s Inn Fields, Great Ormond Street Hospital and the London School of Economics are all within walking distance.

From offices to hotels

Victory House is a 1920s listed building with a stone façade that will be kept largely unchanged. The hotel will face Covent Garden, and some rooms will look east over Lincoln’s Inn Fields. Churchill House, the former headquarters of the Royal College of Anaesthetists, will be extended with extra floors of rooms. Whitbread owns both buildings outright, and its own construction team will carry out the work.

Converting offices is nothing new for the brand. The first hub hotel, on St Martin’s Lane in Covent Garden, opened in 2014 in a former office building.

“We continue to see a significant opportunity to use our experience to acquire and convert unwanted offices into successful budget hotels,” said Jonathan Langdon, Whitbread’s senior acquisition manager for central London.

Small rooms, central locations

hub by Premier Inn is Whitbread’s compact city hotel brand. Rooms are smaller than at a standard Premier Inn, but the hotels are in very central locations and use technology to keep things simple for guests. There are currently 16 hub hotels in London, and another 2,000 rooms are in the pipeline, including a flagship hotel at Trafalgar Square.

Both new hotels will run on electricity from low-carbon sources and will create about 60 permanent jobs. Opening dates have not been announced.