Sofitel Signs Beachfront Resort Near Split, Opening in 2029

Sofitel is coming to Croatia. The Accor-owned luxury brand has signed an agreement with Odien Group, a real estate and asset management company active in Central and Eastern Europe, to develop Sofitel Kaštela, a beachfront resort on the Adriatic coast. The resort is scheduled to open in 2029.

According to the two companies, it will be the first internationally branded luxury hotel in Croatia, a country that has seen growing interest from high-end travelers in recent years.

Between Split and the airport

The resort will be in Kaštela, a coastal town located between the historic center of Split, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage list, and Split International Airport, just a few minutes away. From there, guests will be able to easily reach the Dalmatian islands, marinas and national parks along the coast.

“Kaštela has extraordinary potential: a rich history, valuable architectural heritage, an authentic Mediterranean character, and an ideal location between Split and Trogir,” said Mike Saran, founder and chairman of Odien Group.

137 rooms, a spa and a beach club

Sofitel Kaštela will have 137 rooms and suites, including junior suites. Many will have private balconies or terraces with sea views. The design will mix contemporary architecture with local influences and Sofitel’s French style.

Planned facilities include:

Several restaurants and bars

A spa

Indoor and outdoor pools

A beach club

Meeting and event spaces

The resort is aimed at holidaymakers, weddings and other celebrations, as well as corporate groups. It will be part of ALL Accor, Accor’s free loyalty program.

“We are proud to introduce Sofitel as the country’s first international luxury hotel brand through this exceptional project with Odien Group,” said Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, MGallery and Emblems. “Sofitel Kaštela will embody the elegance of French luxury while embracing the spirit, heritage and lifestyle of the Adriatic coast.”

The signing is part of Sofitel’s wider plan to open more resorts in popular leisure destinations in Europe and around the world.