Wyndham Celebrates Route 66 Centennial with Limited-Edition Candy Collection and Hotel Rewards

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has unveiled a limited-edition Flavors of the Open Road candy collection to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66, combining regional American flavours with travel rewards that encourage customers to explore the historic highway.

Only 100 collections will be available when sales open on 20 August through Wyndham Rewards’ website. Each box is priced at $19.26, a reference to the year Route 66 was established, and includes 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points—enough for up to two free nights at participating Wyndham hotels.

“The best road trips are defined by the stops you never forget,” said Michael Shiwdin, Group Vice President of Integrated Marketing, Loyalty & Digital at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Flavors of the Open Road isn’t just a fun way to give travelers a taste of Route 66, it’s about helping them hit the road to make memories of their own.”

Six Flavours Inspired by Route 66

The commemorative collection features six candy flavours inspired by well-known food traditions found along America’s most famous highway:

Deep-Dish Pizza – Chicago, Illinois

Pecan Pie – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Smoked Brisket – Amarillo, Texas

Roasted Green Chile – Albuquerque, New Mexico

Prickly Pear Soft Serve – Flagstaff, Arizona

Root Beer Float – Kingman, Arizona

Each keepsake box also includes a guide highlighting local restaurants, attractions and nearby Wyndham hotels associated with each destination.

Encouraging Road Trips Along the Mother Road

Wyndham said the promotion highlights its network of more than 400 hotels located near Route 66, spanning brands including Days Inn, Super 8, Ramada and La Quinta.

The company said the campaign aims to celebrate the history of the iconic highway while encouraging travellers to experience its classic roadside attractions, local cuisine and small-town communities.

The Route 66-themed collections will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for U.S. residents while supplies last.