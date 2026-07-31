Radisson Individuals Debuts in Queensland with Opening of The Merchant Hotel in Brisbane

Radisson Hotel Group has opened The Merchant Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, in Brisbane’s central business district, marking the first Radisson Individuals property in Queensland.

Located on Turbot Street, the 58-room boutique hotel draws inspiration from the historic Roma Street markets and is designed to cater to both business and leisure travellers visiting the Queensland capital.

“The opening of The Merchant Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, represents an important milestone for Radisson Hotel Group in Australia and introduces Radisson Individuals to Queensland for the first time,” said Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group.

Boutique Hotel in Brisbane CBD

The hotel is situated within Brisbane’s legal, corporate and government precinct, placing guests within walking distance of attractions including Queen Street Mall, Brisbane City Hall and Roma Street Parkland. South Bank, Suncorp Stadium and the Queensland Museum are also easily accessible.

Accommodation is spread across four room categories—Urban Rooms, Urban King Single Rooms, Standard Rooms and Superior Rooms—with selected rooms offering views of the city skyline.

Heritage-Inspired Design

The Merchant Hotel’s interiors pay tribute to Brisbane’s trading history through exposed materials, timber finishes, industrial-style details and locally inspired artwork.

Communal areas include The Lounge, which combines informal seating with hot desks and charging stations for guests working remotely or holding casual meetings. The space also serves a selection of wines, beers and other beverages throughout the day.

Focus on Business and Leisure Travel

Radisson said the hotel has been designed to meet the needs of corporate travellers, short city breaks and “bleisure” guests combining work and leisure.

“We are proud to introduce a hotel that combines contemporary comfort, genuine service and a strong connection to the city’s rich heritage,” said Ayub Dahani, General Manager of The Merchant Hotel.

To mark the opening, Radisson is offering 20% off direct bookings for stays between 6 July and 20 December 2026. The promotion is available for reservations made by 31 October 2026.