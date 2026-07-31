Hilton Signs Three Lifestyle Hotels in Thailand and the Maldives

Hilton has signed three new lifestyle hotels in Thailand and the Maldives, continuing the expansion of its luxury and lifestyle portfolio across Asia Pacific.

The agreements include Andamanda Voyage, Curio Collection by Hilton in Phuket, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in Chiang Mai, and Coco de Mer Maldives, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The Maldives property will mark the brand’s debut in the island nation.

The additions form part of Hilton’s strategy to grow its luxury and lifestyle portfolio to more than 250 properties across Asia Pacific.

“Thailand and the Maldives have long been lifestyle powerhouses in South East Asia, and these signings provide new opportunities to showcase our independent-spirited brands,” said Alexandra Murray, vice president and regional head of South East Asia at Hilton.

Curio Collection Debuts in Phuket

Scheduled to open at the end of 2026, Andamanda Voyage, Curio Collection by Hilton will feature 246 guest rooms within the Andamanda Waterpark complex in Phuket’s Kathu district.

Guests will have direct access to the integrated retail and dining village, while popular attractions including Phuket Old Town, Patong Beach and Karon Beach will be within easy reach. The opening will also mark the Curio Collection brand’s first property in Phuket.

Chiang Mai Welcomes Its First Tapestry Collection Hotel

Hilton will introduce the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in Chiang Mai, located in the city’s historic Old Town.

The 65-room property will occupy a heritage building inspired by Northern Thai architecture and will be close to temples, traditional markets and Chiang Mai’s well-known walking streets.

First Tapestry Collection Resort in the Maldives

Hilton is also bringing the brand to the Maldives with Coco de Mer Maldives, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, scheduled to open in June 2027.

The 75-room resort will be located around 25 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and will feature multiple restaurants, a wellness centre, watersports facilities and pickleball courts.

Hilton said the latest signings reflect growing owner confidence in its lifestyle brands and continued demand for distinctive, experience-led accommodation across Southeast Asia.