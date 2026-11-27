Travelers heading to Champagne have a newly renovated budget-friendly option. Campanile Épernay-Dizy, a three-star hotel on the edge of Épernay, adopted the new Campanile NATURE label on November 1, 2026, after a €1 million renovation. The work took nearly nine months, and the hotel stayed open throughout.

The hotel has 50 completely renovated rooms, new reception and dining areas, new outdoor spaces and a new layout that Louvre Hotels Group, Campanile’s owner, says is a first for the brand in France.

Everything under one roof

Like many older Campanile hotels, the Épernay-Dizy property used to have its reception and restaurant in a separate building from the rooms. As part of the renovation, everything has been brought into the main building. Eight former bedrooms were turned into a new reception area, a breakfast and dining room, a kitchen and staff facilities for the hotel’s seven employees.

The old reception and restaurant building did not go to waste: it was turned into a Feuillette bakery, which opened in July. It is the first time a Campanile hotel in France has reused its space in this way.

“This project shows that it is possible to go beyond a simple renovation by developing new configurations suited to the specific characteristics of each property,” said Krystel Blondeau, managing director for France at Louvre Hotels Group.

What guests will find

The 50 rooms include two accessible rooms for guests with reduced mobility. Breakfast is served every morning in the new dining room, which also opens in the evening with a short menu of four starters, four mains and four desserts. The outdoor areas have been redesigned, and there are four EV charging points in the car park.

What is Campanile NATURE?

Campanile is splitting its hotels into two styles. Campanile NATURE is for hotels with outdoor walkways and green spaces, mostly on the edges of towns, and focuses on relaxation and the outdoors. Campanile PRIME is aimed at city hotels and urban travelers. The NATURE label will be rolled out to all Campanile hotels with outdoor walkways by 2028.

The renovation is part of Louvre Hotels Group’s five-year strategic plan, launched at the end of 2023, to renovate 80% of its hotels by 2028. The group, which is owned by China’s Jin Jiang International, has more than 1,750 hotels in 70 countries.

A base for exploring Champagne

Dizy sits right next to Épernay, often called the capital of Champagne. Its Avenue de Champagne is lined with the headquarters of famous Champagne houses, many of which offer cellar tours. The Champagne hillsides, houses and cellars have been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2015.

Several of the region’s best-known villages are close by. Hautvillers is where the monk Dom Pérignon lived and worked, and Aÿ-Champagne is one of the region’s top wine villages. Aÿ is also home to Pressoria, an interactive visitor center about how Champagne is made.