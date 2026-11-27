Zurich Airport has opened a new rapid exit taxiway on runway 34, designed to reduce delays for arriving flights. The taxiway entered service during the night of November 25 to 26, 2026. It is the first of two such taxiways planned for the runway. The second, on the northern side, is expected to open in November 2027.

How rapid exit taxiways work

A rapid exit taxiway leaves the runway at a shallow angle, so landing aircraft can turn off at higher speed instead of slowing almost to a stop first. The runway is free sooner, so air traffic controllers can space arriving aircraft more closely. That means fewer delays and more stable operations, especially at busy times.

The new taxiways do not change the approach routes, so they will not affect where aircraft fly over. Zurich’s other landing runways already have rapid exit taxiways.

Why runway 34 matters

Zurich Airport has three runways, and which one is used depends partly on the time of day. Runway 34 is used for landings from the south, mainly in the early morning. That is because of restrictions imposed by Germany, which does not allow aircraft to approach Zurich over southern Germany before 7:00 a.m. on weekdays and before 9:00 a.m. on weekends and public holidays. Early morning arrivals, including many long-haul flights, therefore land on runway 34.

The southern approach has been politically sensitive in Switzerland ever since it was introduced, and the rapid exit taxiways took a long time to build. Zurich Airport first applied for approval in 2003. After several legal challenges, the project received final approval in 2019 under the Sectoral Aviation Infrastructure Plan, Switzerland’s federal plan for airport infrastructure. The pandemic delayed it further, and construction finally began in April 2024. To keep disruption to a minimum, most of the work was carried out at night, after the airport had closed.

Part of a bigger safety plan

The new taxiways are one of several measures in the federal plan to make Zurich’s runway system safer and more reliable. The largest is the extension of runways 28 and 32, which voters in the canton of Zurich approved in a referendum in March 2024. Runway 28 will be extended by 400 meters and runway 32 by 280 meters, at a cost of around CHF 250 million paid by the airport. Construction is not expected to begin before 2030.

According to the airport, the longer runways will mean fewer aircraft need to switch to the southern approach in the evening and will reduce crossings between flight paths. The airport says the project will not increase the number of flights.