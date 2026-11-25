The runway at Joensuu Airport in eastern Finland will be closed from June 7 to July 15, 2027, while Finnish airport operator Finavia replaces its lighting and electrical systems. Finavia is investing €3 million in the project: €2.4 million for new airport lights and €0.6 million for the electricity network.

Preparatory work that does not affect flights will start in April 2027. Work will continue after the closure, until August 23, but planes will be able to use the airport during that time.

What is being replaced

The work covers the lights along the edge of the runway, at its ends and on the taxiways, together with their cables. Light masts and obstacle lights on the northern edge of the apron will also be replaced. Finavia already spent €800,000 on preparatory work in 2026.

“These systems are part of the airport’s critical infrastructure, without which air traffic cannot operate,” said Mari Nurminen, Finavia’s regional director for airports in Eastern and Central Finland.

Flights that the Finnish government pays for, which would normally run during the closure, will be moved to autumn 2027.

Finnair returns in 2028

Joensuu once handled more than 146,000 passengers a year, but commercial flights stopped in 2020. Since 2022, the Finnish state has paid an airline to keep a route to the city running. Around 40,000 passengers a year have used the airport since then. Traffic is growing again: 38,000 passengers flew through Joensuu between January and October 2026, 9.4% more than a year earlier.

In November 2026, Finnair announced it will bring back regular commercial flights to Joensuu in February 2028, when the current government-funded contract ends.