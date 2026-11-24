Aer Lingus has started installing free Starlink Wi-Fi on its European fleet. The first short-haul aircraft to get it is EI-DVM, an Airbus A320ceo painted in the airline’s retro livery. The service is already available on some European flights.

The airline expects 29 short-haul aircraft to have Starlink by early 2027, in time for the summer season. Routes to Spain, Portugal and Morocco, which are popular with families, will be among the first to get it.

“The response from our customers to Starlink Wi-Fi travelling to our North American destinations has been fantastic, so we’re delighted to start bringing that same experience to customers flying with us across Europe,” said Susanne Carberry, chief customer officer at Aer Lingus.

How much passengers are using it

Starlink is already available on all Aer Lingus transatlantic flights. On its Airbus A330s, connected passengers used an average of 1.8 GB of data per device in October 2026. According to Aer Lingus, that is roughly enough for 22 episodes of a children’s show or more than 50 hours of podcasts.

Starlink’s satellite internet is fast enough for streaming, video calls and working online, which is a big improvement on older inflight Wi-Fi systems.

The European rollout follows the airline’s announcement last week that it will refit ten Airbus A330s for transatlantic routes, introducing Premium Economy for the first time and free Starlink Wi-Fi in every cabin.