Six Senses has opened its first hotel in the United Arab Emirates. Six Senses The Palm, Dubai is on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, between the Arabian Gulf and the city skyline. The beachfront resort has 61 suites and 172 private residences.

The project was developed by Dubai property company Select Group. Six Senses has also opened Six Senses AMAALA in Saudi Arabia and Six Senses London this year.

“As our first property in the UAE, this is an important chapter for Six Senses,” said Neil Palmer, the brand’s chief commercial officer.

A 5,500-square-meter spa

Wellness is at the heart of the resort. The Six Senses Spa and Longevity Clinic covers 5,500 square meters indoors and outdoors, with a vitality pool circuit, a hammam and a biohacking recovery lounge. At the Alchemy Bar, guests can mix their own herbal blends. Nova Clinic offers medical checkups and preventive care.

Programs focused on sleep, fitness, yoga and Ayurveda run over several days. Shorter treatments range from a traditional Moroccan hammam to the “Traveler’s Hack,” which combines red-light therapy with compression and vibration therapy to help with jet lag.

Inspired by coral reefs

South African firm SAOTA designed the LEED-certified building, and Mitchell & Eades did the interiors. The design takes its cues from coral reefs and Emirati culture: wooden ceilings inspired by traditional souks, lighting that recalls Gulf pearls, and Datecrete, a locally developed material made from date pits, in the spa’s relaxation areas. Artwork and furniture were made by craftspeople from the UAE.

Beyond the spa, guests can play padel, follow it with an ice bath and sauna, take a trip to the Mleiha desert with its 200,000 years of history, or join a bakhoor workshop to learn about traditional Emirati incense.

Five places to eat and drink

LOÄM: Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cooking, with a more casual version by the pool and beach

Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cooking, with a more casual version by the pool and beach ROKA: Japanese robatayaki in a sky garden overlooking Palm Jumeirah

Japanese robatayaki in a sky garden overlooking Palm Jumeirah EVY: a lounge with a wellness bar and meeting spaces

a lounge with a wellness bar and meeting spaces TWØ12: a New York-style speakeasy with cocktails, jazz and funk

In-room dining is available around the clock.

The resort sets aside 0.5% of its revenue, plus all sales of its flamingo mascot, Flora, for a fund that supports local environmental and social projects.