Sofitel is returning to Rio de Janeiro. Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Ipanema opens on December 1, 2026, on the Ipanema seafront, and Accor describes it as the brand’s first flagship hotel in Latin America. The 170-room hotel is close to the beaches of Ipanema, Arpoador and Leblon, as well as the neighborhood’s boutiques, restaurants and art galleries.

“Some destinations leave a memory. Rio leaves a feeling,” said Guillaume Pétavy Meynier, vice president of global marketing for Sofitel and Sofitel Legend.

A rooftop pool with a 360-degree view

The infinity pool on the roof has panoramic views of the ocean, the Cagarras Islands, the Two Brothers mountain, Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon and the city.

Brazilian design and art

Brazilian architect Patricia Anastassiadis redesigned the modernist building using light wood, travertine, linen and bronze, in tones inspired by sand, sea and sunset. The hotel also has a permanent collection of Brazilian design and art, with furniture by Oscar Niemeyer, Sergio Rodrigues and Zanini de Zanine, sculptures by Hugo França, and works by Artur Lescher, Heloisa Crocco and other artists. The Library will host book launches, talks and art events with Rio’s cultural community.

Five restaurants, including Lasai

The best-known restaurant is Lasai, the two-Michelin-star restaurant of Brazilian chef Rafa Costa e Silva. Executive chef Martin Simolka, who joins from Sofitel Le Scribe Paris Opéra, oversees the other venues:

Rive Sud: French-inspired cuisine

French-inspired cuisine Kosta: rooftop restaurant and bar

rooftop restaurant and bar Soulto: a Brazilian café and bar

a Brazilian café and bar Sel d’Ipanema Beach Club: on the beach

The hotel will also have a Sofitel SPA run with a well-known French spa brand, five meeting rooms including an auditorium, and Club Millésime, an executive lounge on the 21st floor.