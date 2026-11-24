Minor Hotels is bringing its luxury Anantara brand to Chongqing for the first time. Together with Chongqing Yuanchu Culture Tourism Group, it will convert the existing Chongqing Beibei Resort into Anantara Chongqing Beibei Resort. The resort is due to reopen in the first quarter of 2028.

It is in the Jinyun Mountain and North Hot Spring resort area of Beibei District, about 40 kilometers from central Chongqing. The area is known for its natural hot springs, forests and mountains.

A well-known resort gets an upgrade

Chongqing Beibei Resort opened in 2013 and is one of the region’s best-known upscale resorts. The conversion will keep the hot springs, gardens and spread-out villa layout, while renovating the rooms and improving the spa, dining and activities.

After the work is finished, the resort will have 96 suites and villas, from about 80 square meters to more than 500. Some will have their own hot spring baths, private courtyards and swimming pools.

The resort will also have an all-day restaurant, a Chinese restaurant and a specialty restaurant, a bar, an indoor pool, a gym, an Anantara Spa, a ballroom and event spaces. The spa will combine traditional thermal bathing with personalized treatments.