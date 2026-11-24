Travelers heading to or from Rome Fiumicino Airport by train will need to take a bus this weekend. From Thursday, November 26, to Sunday, November 29, 2026, all rail traffic between Roma Ostiense and Fiumicino Airport is suspended for maintenance and upgrade work. No Leonardo Express trains will run between Roma Termini and the airport during those four days.

The line will be closed without a break from 1:00 a.m. on November 26 until 11:59 p.m. on November 29. FL1 regional trains, which run from Orte and Fara Sabina through Rome to Fiumicino, will not operate between Ostiense and the airport. Some trains to Orte, Fara Sabina and Civitavecchia are also affected.

Replacement buses

Trenitalia is running replacement buses:

Leonardo Express: buses cover the full route between Roma Termini and Fiumicino Airport

buses cover the full route between Roma Termini and Fiumicino Airport FL1: buses stop at all intermediate stations between Roma Ostiense and Fiumicino Airport

At Fiumicino, all buses stop in the short-term parking area at Terminal 3 Arrivals, near the entrance to the airport’s train station.

The bus journey will probably take longer than the train, especially in heavy traffic, and buses may have fewer seats. Only folding bikes packed in a bag (maximum 40x30x15 cm) are allowed on board, and only small pets in carriers. Assistance dogs are always accepted.

What the work involves

Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), Italy’s rail infrastructure manager, is investing about €4 million in the work. It includes:

New foundations and temporary bridges at the Via Pasquale Baffi underpass in Portuense

New track between Roma Trastevere and Villa Bonelli

Noise barriers at Villa Bonelli

Rebuilding drainage culverts at Ponte Galeria

Replacing worn parts on six sets of switches at Fiumicino Airport station

Second disruption in two weeks

This is the second disruption to the Leonardo Express this month. From November 16 to 21, night work at Roma Termini already led to cancellations and replacement buses on the airport line.

Passengers flying from Fiumicino this weekend should leave for the airport earlier than usual. Updates are available on the Trenitalia website and app, and on Trenitalia’s free phone line, 800 89 20 21.