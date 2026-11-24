The Lufthansa Group has launched a new app that brings all of its airlines together. The Lufthansa Group App combines booking and travel services for Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways and Discover Airlines, and it also includes Miles & More features for the first time.

The app is available now in the main app stores. Each airline’s own app will remain available and will continue to be updated.

What the app can do

In the app, travelers can:

Search for and book flights on Lufthansa Group airlines and many partner carriers

Choose or change seats and add extra bags or other services

Book Miles & More award flights

Check in online and use mobile boarding passes

Get real-time flight information and notifications

Find information about airports and onboard services

Track checked bags after landing

Miles & More members can see their balance, status and transactions, browse partner offers and read messages in their personal inbox.

“By bringing together our airlines’ products and services with Lufthansa Group Miles & More in one app, we are making travel even easier and more convenient for our guests,” said Dieter Vranckx, chief commercial officer of the Lufthansa Group.

More features to come

The group says the app will keep gaining new features, including more Miles & More services. According to chief technology officer Grazia Vittadini, it is built on a new technical platform that “will allow us to bring new features to our customers significantly faster in the future.”

The launch is also part of the Lufthansa Group’s effort to promote “Lufthansa Group” as a brand customers recognize in its own right, alongside its individual airlines.