Cathay is extending its partnership with Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK) for another three years. Both sides hope to make arts and culture a bigger reason for tourists to visit the city. Cathay remains WestK’s exclusive travel partner and this year became the title sponsor of the Cathay WestK Jazz Fest, the district’s main annual music festival.

The partnership began in 2023. The new phase, which started in November 2026, goes beyond sponsorship and adds joint tourism promotion and commercial projects.

What the new phase includes

Jazz Fest: Cathay will help grow the Cathay WestK Jazz Fest into one of the highlights of Hong Kong’s events calendar

Cathay will help grow the Cathay WestK Jazz Fest into one of the highlights of Hong Kong’s events calendar Travel and culture packages: the two partners will create packages that combine flights with WestK exhibitions and performances

the two partners will create packages that combine flights with WestK exhibitions and performances WestK in the Sky: a video series on Cathay flights that showcases WestK exhibitions and shows to passengers around the world

a video series on Cathay flights that showcases WestK exhibitions and shows to passengers around the world Artists and exhibitions: Cathay will fly artists to and from Hong Kong for the opening of the WestK Performing Arts Centre in 2027, and continue transporting artworks on loan to M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum

“Through our global connectivity, we welcome more visitors to experience the best of Hong Kong while showcasing our city’s vibrant creative spirit on the world stage,” said Ronald Lam, CEO of the Cathay Group.

A giant model plane on the harbor

To mark the deal, a model of a Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER more than three meters long will be placed on the Quayside Promenade next to WestK Quay, with Victoria Harbour behind it. The model is painted in the “Spirit of Hong Kong, 80th Anniversary Edition” livery, an art-themed design that Cathay also flies on a real aircraft.

About WestK

West Kowloon Cultural District covers 40 hectares along Victoria Harbour. It includes the M+ museum of visual culture, the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the Xiqu Centre for Chinese opera and an 11-hectare waterfront Art Park. It hosts more than 1,000 events a year and welcomed over 17 million visitors in 2025.