Children increasingly have a say in where families go on holiday, and Sofitel is taking that literally. The Accor luxury brand has launched its Very Important Children (V.I.C) program, built around a children’s review board of three young travelers who test Sofitel hotels and report back on what kids care about.

The program follows a survey commissioned by Sofitel among 4,000 parents in the UK, the US, France and Australia. In it, 71% of parents said their children influence where the family stays.

Three young “executives”

Each reviewer has a playful job title and a part of the stay to assess:

Gabriel, 7, Chief Fun Officer: kids’ clubs, activities and entertainment

kids’ clubs, activities and entertainment Liyah, 7, Chief Menu Officer: food and dining

food and dining Amira, 9, Chief Dream Officer: sleep, comfort and bedtime routines

A short film follows the three as they visit selected Sofitel hotels and capture their honest reactions. Their feedback will be used to shape some of the family touches across Sofitel hotels.

“I tested all the fun stuff to make sure there’s always something exciting for kids to do. Holidays should never be boring!” said Gabriel.

What families get

All Sofitel hotels now welcome children at check-in with their own passport and offer children’s menus with healthy, homemade dishes inspired by French cuisine. Bedrooms include special bedtime rituals and turndown touches. A firefly mascot accompanies children throughout their stay.

Many hotels also offer family suites and connecting rooms, free breakfast for children under 12, the brand’s Le Goûter afternoon snack, babysitting on request and family packages. Activities depend on the destination, from marine adventures in Krabi, Thailand, to cultural programs for children at Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa.

What parents and kids want

According to the survey, parents see a successful family trip as one where they feel relaxed and rested (32%), their children are happy and busy (27%) and the family spends quality time together (26%). Children, in turn, mostly notice activities and kids’ facilities (39%), food (36%) and special touches in their bedroom (32%).