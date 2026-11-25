Hilton has opened The Lan Kwai Fong, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, the first hotel in Hong Kong under its Tapestry Collection brand. The 41-room boutique hotel is at 2 Arbuthnot Road in Central, right across from the Tai Kwun heritage and arts complex.

It is a short walk from the bars of Lan Kwai Fong and Soho, The Landmark and Central MTR station. The hotel plays on the contrast between quiet, art-filled Tai Kwun during the day and lively Lan Kwai Fong at night. The general manager describes it as an “urban private mansion.”

“The Lan Kwai Fong perfectly embodies the essence of Tapestry: each hotel is uniquely distinctive, deeply connected to the culture and pulse of its location,” said Alex Shockley, Hilton’s senior director of lifestyle and collection brands in Asia Pacific.

A façade that changes at night

The façade has a programmable lighting system that blends quietly into the street during the day and turns into moving patterns of light after dark. Artwork is displayed throughout the lobby.

Three room styles

The 41 rooms come in three styles:

LKF Suite: modern glamour with dark screens, a red velvet chaise and marble details

modern glamour with dark screens, a red velvet chaise and marble details Deluxe rooms: warm wood, soft curves and bright furniture

warm wood, soft curves and bright furniture Twin rooms: geometric patterns, a playful layout and modern art

Sichuan food and vintage cocktails

The hotel’s restaurant and bar, Heaven and Earth, is split into two parts. Earth serves modern Sichuan cuisine. Its signature dish is a mapo tofu made with slow-braised Wagyu beef tendon and fish maw. Heaven, the bar, makes classic cocktails based on recipes from the late 17th to the late 19th century, served at a vintage-style counter under a painted ceiling.

The hotel joins Hilton’s other brands in Hong Kong: Conrad, Motto by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn. It is part of the Hilton Honors loyalty program.