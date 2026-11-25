Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn, has agreed to sell its newly opened Premier Inn in Dartmouth, Devon, to insurer Wesleyan Assurance Society, and will lease the hotel back. Whitbread will keep running the 106-room hotel under the Premier Inn brand, so nothing changes for guests.

The deal is priced at a net initial yield of 4.75%. That is the annual rent paid by Whitbread as a share of the sale price, and a low yield means investors are willing to pay a high price for the hotel.

A new hotel on the South Devon coast

Whitbread bought the site, which already had outline planning permission for a hotel, in June 2024. It started building the three-story hotel in February 2025 and recently opened it, creating 27 permanent jobs for people from Dartmouth and nearby villages. The hotel has Premier Inn’s newest room design and a restaurant, and it is popular with visitors to Dartmouth’s historic waterfront and the South Devon coast.

“It shows once again how highly investors value the Premier Inn product, operating model and Whitbread-backed income stream, whether our hotels are in major cities or popular regional leisure destinations such as Dartmouth,” said Derek Griffin, Whitbread’s head of acquisitions.

£1.5 billion to fund growth

The sale is part of Whitbread’s five-year plan to raise £1.5 billion by selling property or selling and leasing it back by 2031. The money will be used to open more hotels. Whitbread currently owns 53% of its 842 Premier Inn and hub by Premier Inn hotels in the UK and Ireland, and it believes 20% to 30% of the properties it owns could be sold and leased back.