Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is giving airlines another year of lower fees. The airport is extending its 10% discount on airport charges, which was due to end on March 31, 2027, until March 31, 2028. Schiphol says the conflict in the Middle East and the resulting jump in jet fuel prices are still putting pressure on airline profits.

By keeping the discount, the airport wants to protect the Netherlands’ strong air connections during an uncertain period. Schiphol currently offers direct flights to around 300 destinations, which makes it one of the best-connected airports in the world.

Why the discount was introduced

Schiphol first announced the discount in April 2026, a few weeks after the military conflict between the US, Israel and Iran began at the end of February. The war disrupted fuel supplies and sharply increased jet fuel prices across Europe. In the following weeks, many airlines cut flights that had become unprofitable. KLM dropped almost 1% of its short-haul flights, and Lufthansa cut around 20,000 short-haul flights for the summer.

The discount took effect on April 27, 2026. Schiphol said at the time that the measure would temporarily hurt its financial results but would not affect the investments planned for the next ten years.

Still no discount at night

The discount does not apply to night flights. Schiphol wants to keep reducing noise at night and says nights at the airport have become more than 30% quieter over the past two years.

The airport also continues to charge airlines less for quieter aircraft and more for older, noisier ones. According to Schiphol, these differences in fees have made the airport significantly quieter in recent years.

One of Europe’s most expensive airports

The discount comes after years of tension between Schiphol and its airlines over fees. In 2025, the airport raised its charges by 41%, a decision that KLM CEO Marjan Rintel called “unreasonable and unwise” and that she warned would push up ticket prices. Ten airlines and several industry groups complained to the Dutch competition authority, ACM, which ruled in June 2025 that the increase was not unreasonable. Schiphol later dropped a planned 5% increase for 2026.

Schiphol says strong air connections are important for the Dutch economy, including the many international companies with regional headquarters in the Netherlands. The airport also argues that a dense network makes the country more resilient, for example by securing supplies of goods and food and making it possible to bring people home in a crisis.

For passengers, lower airport charges reduce one of the costs airlines pass on through ticket prices, although it is up to each airline whether that is reflected in fares.