IHG Hotels & Resorts and ANA Holdings, the parent company of All Nippon Airways, are celebrating 20 years of IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan, their joint hotel company. To mark the anniversary, the two companies announced that they will connect their loyalty programs, IHG One Rewards and ANA Mileage Club.

The partnership will bring new benefits for the 160 million members of IHG One Rewards and the 47 million members of ANA Mileage Club. The companies have not yet said when it will launch or what the benefits will be.

“Through our new loyalty partnership bringing together IHG One Rewards and ANA Mileage Club, we are deepening this relationship for the millions of guests we serve,” said IHG CEO Elie Maalouf.

100 hotels in Japan

The joint venture was set up in 2006 to combine ANA’s local knowledge with IHG’s global brands. IHG now has 100 hotels open or in development in Japan across ten brands, from luxury to mid-range, in major cities and regional destinations. More than half of its open hotels in Japan carry both brands, under names such as ANA InterContinental and ANA Crowne Plaza.

“Looking ahead, we will build on the deep trust between our two companies to go beyond opening new hotels and expanding into new destinations,” said Koji Shibata, president and CEO of ANA Holdings.

Abhijay Sandilya, IHG’s managing director for Japan and Micronesia and CEO of IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan, added that “our ambition for IHG in Japan has never been greater.”