Hyatt has signed an agreement with Sunnyland Investment Development Group (SIDG) to build Hyatt Regency Gold Coast in Surfers Paradise, Australia. The 176-room hotel is due to open in 2030 as part of Orlo, a new waterfront complex of homes and hotel rooms.

The hotel will be at 2 River Terrace, on the banks of the Nerang River, close to the beaches, surf clubs, restaurants, shops and nightlife of Surfers Paradise. On one side, guests will look out over the river and the hinterland. On the other, they will see the ocean and the Gold Coast skyline.

“Hyatt Regency Gold Coast will be well positioned to meet the growing demand for premium accommodation,” said Sarah Leow, head of growth and owner relations for North East and South East Asia at Hyatt.

Design inspired by the river

Australian architecture firm DKO designed the building, whose curved shape follows the path of the river as it flows toward the Pacific. Inside, the hotel will use timber, stone and natural colors.

The hotel will occupy floors 6 to 14. Facilities will include:

An outdoor pool and bar

An all-day restaurant

A gym

Treatment rooms, an ice bath and a recovery lounge

Residents of the Orlo Residences apartments in the same development will be able to join a membership program giving them access to some of the hotel’s restaurants and wellness facilities.

The signing comes just after Hyatt opened Andaz Gold Coast in Broadbeach, the first Andaz in Australia, as the company continues to expand on the Gold Coast.