Japan and Kazakhstan are getting their first scheduled direct flight. Air Astana, Kazakhstan’s flag carrier, will start flying between Almaty and Tokyo Narita on November 30, 2026, and Japan Airlines (JAL) will put its code on the route. It is the JAL Group’s first route linking Japan with Central Asia.

JAL tickets for the codeshare went on sale on November 25. Flights sold under the JL code start on December 10, 2026.

Schedule

Air Astana will fly the route twice a week with an Airbus A321LR, a long-range single-aisle jet with business and economy class. The flight takes about seven and a half hours. All times are local:

KC171: departs Almaty at 9:55 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and arrives at Narita at 9:25 a.m. the next day

departs Almaty at 9:55 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and arrives at Narita at 9:25 a.m. the next day KC172: departs Narita at 10:55 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and arrives in Almaty at 4:20 p.m.

The first flight from Almaty departs on November 30, and the first return flight from Tokyo leaves on December 1. The route was originally planned for spring 2026 but launched about eight months later. Tokyo is the 22nd new route Air Astana has opened in 2026.

Codeshare on domestic flights too

The partnership also covers domestic flights in both countries, so passengers can connect easily beyond Almaty and Tokyo:

In Kazakhstan (operated by Air Astana): Almaty to Astana, the capital, and to Shymkent. Sales for Shymkent open in January 2027.

Almaty to Astana, the capital, and to Shymkent. Sales for Shymkent open in January 2027. In Japan (operated by JAL): Narita to Nagoya and Osaka Itami, plus Haneda to Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka (Kansai and Itami), Fukuoka and Okinawa

JAL and Air Astana first signed their codeshare agreement in August 2024.

Why Almaty

Almaty is Kazakhstan’s largest city and its main business, financial and cultural center. It sits at the foot of the Tian Shan mountains, so travelers can combine a city break with hiking or skiing at Shymbulak, just outside the city, or day trips to Big Almaty Lake and Charyn Canyon.

Japanese citizens can visit Kazakhstan without a visa for stays of up to 30 days, which should help tourist demand from Japan. JAL says the route should also strengthen business ties and cultural exchange between the two countries.