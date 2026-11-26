KLM is adding two new destinations to its European network for summer 2027: Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, and Shannon in the west of Ireland. The Dutch airline is also adding seasonal flights to Milan Malpensa alongside its existing service to Milan Linate. All three routes start on March 28, 2027, will be operated by KLM Cityhopper, the airline’s regional subsidiary, and are already on sale.

“By deploying more smaller aircraft, we can better align our capacity in Europe with demand,” said Marjan Rintel, president and CEO of KLM. “Sofia, Shannon and Milan Malpensa are great examples of this. They strengthen our connections from Schiphol, give KLM Cityhopper a greater role in Europe and offer travelers more choice.”

Sofia: daily flights on the Embraer E2

KLM will fly daily between Amsterdam and Sofia on the Embraer 195-E2, the newest and largest jet in the KLM Cityhopper fleet:

KL1993: departs Amsterdam at 9:20 a.m. and arrives in Sofia at 1:15 p.m. local time

departs Amsterdam at 9:20 a.m. and arrives in Sofia at 1:15 p.m. local time KL1994: departs Sofia at 1:50 p.m. and arrives in Amsterdam at 3:50 p.m. local time

The schedule allows passengers from Sofia to connect at Schiphol to KLM’s long-haul network, including afternoon departures to North America and Asia.

Sofia is one of the oldest capitals in Europe, with Roman ruins, Orthodox churches and a lively food and nightlife scene. Vitosha Mountain rises right at the edge of the city, offering hiking in summer and skiing in winter. Sofia is also Bulgaria’s economic center, with a fast-growing technology and business services sector, so KLM expects demand from both business travelers and tourists.

Shannon: KLM’s third Irish destination

Shannon will be KLM’s third airport in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork. Flights will run daily on Embraer 175 and Embraer 190 aircraft, with times that vary by day and season.

Shannon is the main gateway to the west of Ireland. Limerick is a short drive away, and Galway, the Cliffs of Moher and the Burren are all easy to reach by car. The airport is also a good starting point for the Wild Atlantic Way, the coastal driving route that runs along Ireland’s west coast.

Milan Malpensa: a summer route for the Italian lakes

KLM previously moved all of its Milan flights to Linate, which is closer to the city center. Now it is adding Malpensa back for the summer, mainly for travelers heading to the northern Italian lakes. Lake Maggiore is right next to the airport, and Lake Como is also within easy reach.

The route will be flown with Embraer 175 aircraft on the following schedule:

March 28 to July 2, 2027: Saturdays and Sundays

Saturdays and Sundays July 3 to August 29, 2027: daily

daily August 30 to October 30, 2027: Saturdays and Sundays

Flights to Linate will continue as before.

Smaller jets for smaller markets

The new routes are part of KLM’s strategy of using its Cityhopper fleet of Embraer jets, which seat roughly 88 to 132 passengers, to serve smaller markets that would not fill a larger plane. For summer 2026, KLM used the same approach to add Jersey, Santiago de Compostela and Oviedo.