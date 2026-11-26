Eurowings is adding Damascus to its network for the first time. From January 2027, the Lufthansa Group’s low-cost airline will fly direct to the Syrian capital from four German cities: Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Stuttgart. Flights take about four and a half hours, and tickets are already on sale.

The routes are aimed mainly at people with family ties to Syria who want to visit relatives or return home. Germany has one of the largest Syrian communities in Europe.

Schedule

Hamburg–Damascus: Mondays, from January 11, 2027

Mondays, from January 11, 2027 Dusseldorf–Damascus: Tuesdays and Thursdays, from January 12, 2027

Tuesdays and Thursdays, from January 12, 2027 Berlin–Damascus: Wednesdays, from January 13, 2027

Wednesdays, from January 13, 2027 Stuttgart–Damascus: Wednesdays, from January 13, 2027

A growing network for family visits

Eurowings is building up routes for travelers visiting friends and relatives, a segment where it says it is the market leader. It now offers more than 60 such routes to over 20 destinations, including Yerevan, Tbilisi, Beirut, Amman, Cairo, Erbil, Pristina, Sarajevo, Belgrade and Bucharest.

The airline recently announced flights to Baghdad starting in December, with two weekly flights each from Berlin and Dusseldorf.