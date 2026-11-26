Marriott International has opened its 800th hotel in Greater China. JW Marriott Hotel Beijing Dongzhimen is on the upper floors of a new complex of offices, shops and apartments built above one of Beijing’s main transport hubs. The company celebrated its 700th hotel in the region just eight months ago.

“Having celebrated our 700th hotel just eight months ago, this achievement speaks to the continued strength of our business in one of Marriott’s most important growth markets,” said Yibing Mao, Marriott’s president for Greater China.

Close to Sanlitun and the Lama Temple

Dongzhimen has long been one of the gateways to central Beijing, with traditional hutong alleys, embassies, office districts and well-known restaurants all nearby. The hotel is close to Sanlitun Taikoo Li, Workers’ Stadium, the Lama Temple and Guijie, Beijing’s famous food street. Beijing Capital International Airport is 23 kilometers away.

Inspired by the Forbidden City

Cheng Chung Design (CCD) designed the interiors, inspired by Beijing’s imperial architecture and its traditional courtyard houses. In the lobby, an artwork called Shadows Along the Palace Wall uses mother-of-pearl inlay to show tree shadows falling on the gilded doors of the Forbidden City.

The 413 rooms and suites range from 41-square-meter Deluxe Rooms to a 205-square-meter Presidential Suite. They are decorated in the golden tones of Beijing’s autumn, with ginkgo-leaf screens, and have lighting that follows natural daylight to help guests sleep. The Executive Lounge is on the 17th floor.

Five places to eat and drink

JW Kitchen: all-day dining with international and local dishes

all-day dining with international and local dishes Lu Shang Lu: a modern take on cuisine from Shandong province

a modern take on cuisine from Shandong province Villa Dongzhi: charcoal grill and wine in a glass conservatory, with a herb garden and a gin cart

charcoal grill and wine in a glass conservatory, with a herb garden and a gin cart The Lounge: afternoon tea and evening cocktails, indoors and outdoors

afternoon tea and evening cocktails, indoors and outdoors JW Market: pastries, snacks and local gifts

The hotel also has a 25-meter indoor pool, a 24-hour gym, a spa with four treatment rooms and more than 1,400 square meters of event space, including an 810-square-meter ballroom without pillars.