Kittilä Airport in Finnish Lapland, the main gateway to the Levi and Ylläs ski resorts, is getting its first passenger lounge. Lapland Lounge by Airpro will open on Friday, December 11, 2026, just in time for the busiest part of the winter season.

Finnish airport operator Finavia says it is opening the lounge because of growing demand. Until now, Helsinki was the only Finavia airport with a full range of lounges.

“We expect tourism in Lapland to continue to grow, and we are constantly developing the services and customer experience at our airports,” said Jonna Pietilä, airport manager at Kittilä.

A lounge with a Lapland feel

The lounge will seat about 40 people and is designed mainly for leisure travelers and small groups. Its design will reflect the atmosphere of Finland and Lapland, so travelers can hold on to their holiday mood a little longer before flying home.

It will be run by Airpro, a company that provides air traffic and ground services at 11 regional airports in Finland. It is Airpro’s first lounge. “Lapland Lounge by Airpro offers a place where the unique atmosphere of Lapland continues until departure,” said Henri Suurnäkki, head of network operations and business development at Airpro.

Six new routes this winter

Kittilä is getting six new international routes this winter:

easyJet: from Liverpool and London Luton, starting in November

from Liverpool and London Luton, starting in November Finnair: direct flights from Brussels and Zurich

direct flights from Brussels and Zurich Brussels Airlines: a second Brussels route, starting in December

a second Brussels route, starting in December Transavia: from Amsterdam, starting during Christmas week

Across Lapland’s airports, the number of flights this winter is expected to grow by 4% to 8%, and passenger numbers by 5% to 10%.

More than 70 flights a day at weekends

Kittilä is now in its busiest weeks of the year. At weekends, more than 70 flights arrive and depart each day. To cope, Finavia has hired 34 seasonal workers for customer service and maintenance.

The airport has grown rapidly with Lapland’s tourism boom. It handled 445,911 passengers in 2025, up 8.3% on the year before, and most of them flew during the winter months. Finavia invested about €25 million in the airport between 2018 and 2020 as part of a development program for Lapland’s airports. In 2025, Finavia named Kittilä its Airport of the Year for combining business growth, rising passenger numbers and strong operational performance.

Gateway to Levi and Ylläs

Kittilä is the closest airport to Levi, one of Finland’s biggest ski resorts, and also serves Ylläs, Olos and Pallas. Winter visitors come for downhill and cross-country skiing, husky and reindeer safaris, snowmobile trips and the chance to see the Northern Lights.