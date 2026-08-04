Radisson Hotel Group Launches Global Long-Stay Program for Corporate Travelers

Radisson Hotel Group has launched Long Stays by Radisson Hotels, a new global proposition designed to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing extended-stay segment while providing corporate partners with a streamlined solution for long-term accommodation.

The new program brings together participating Radisson properties offering apartment-style accommodations under a unified commercial framework, making it easier for relocation companies, travel management companies, corporate travel buyers, and other business partners to book extended stays across the group’s portfolio.

“Long Stays by Radisson Hotels gives our partners a simpler and more competitive way to access this growing market,” said Gianni Di Fede, Chief Commercial Officer at Radisson Hotel Group. “By combining structured commercial terms with a consistent guest experience, we’re making it easier to win and service long-stay business at scale, while strengthening customer loyalty.”

Simplified Booking for Corporate Partners

The new proposition introduces standardized commercial terms for long-stay bookings, including tiered pricing based on the length of stay, dedicated long-stay rates, aligned commission structures, and consistent booking conditions across participating hotels.

The model eliminates the need for partners to negotiate separate agreements with individual properties while remaining fully compatible with existing global distribution systems (GDS) and corporate travel programs.

Eligible planners and bookers can also earn an additional 20% Radisson Rewards points on qualifying long-stay reservations.

Tailored Experience for Extended-Stay Guests

Beyond commercial improvements, the initiative focuses on creating a more consistent experience for guests staying for longer periods.

Participating hotels will provide personalized pre-arrival planning, dedicated hotel contacts, flexible housekeeping options, and in-room amenities designed specifically for extended stays, creating a more comfortable and home-like environment.

The standardized approach is intended to ensure a seamless guest experience regardless of whether reservations are made through negotiated corporate contracts or long-stay booking channels.

Responding to Growing Workforce Mobility

Radisson said the new proposition reflects evolving business travel trends, with companies increasingly seeking flexible accommodation for international assignments, consulting projects, infrastructure developments, healthcare placements, and mobile workforces.

By simplifying the booking process while enhancing the guest experience, the hotel group aims to improve conversion rates for longer stays, optimize hotel revenue, and strengthen relationships with corporate travel partners.

The program is now available across participating Radisson Hotel Group properties, with initial demand expected to be strongest in key extended-stay markets including Dubai, Riyadh, Zurich, and Amsterdam.