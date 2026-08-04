MSC Foundation and Asociación Vellmarí Launch Mediterranean Seagrass Restoration Programme

The MSC Foundation and Asociación Vellmarí have launched “Shallow Bays of the Mediterranean,” a new three-year programme aimed at restoring Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows while promoting marine education and community participation across the Mediterranean.

The initiative will begin in Ibiza before expanding to Palma de Mallorca and the Barcelona coastline, with the goal of creating a scientifically validated restoration model that can be replicated elsewhere.

Restoring a Vital Mediterranean Ecosystem

Running from August 2026 through July 2029, the programme aims to plant between 170,000 and 180,000 Posidonia oceanica plants, restoring approximately 20,000 square metres of degraded seagrass habitat. If achieved, it will nearly triple the area currently being restored through Vellmarí’s ongoing conservation efforts.

Posidonia oceanica, an endemic Mediterranean seagrass, plays a critical role in marine ecosystems by providing habitat for countless species, storing blue carbon, stabilizing the seabed and protecting coastlines from erosion.

“How easy it is to destroy these ecosystems, but extraordinarily difficult to restore them. That is why protecting the Posidonia meadows that remain must be our top priority,” said Manu San Félix, Founder of Asociación Vellmarí.

Ibiza to Serve as the Pilot Site

The first restoration phase will take place in Talamanca Bay, Ibiza, where researchers will refine restoration techniques and educational programmes. Subject to environmental assessments and stakeholder consultations, the methodology will later be adapted for Mallorca and Barcelona.

Beyond habitat restoration, the project combines scientific monitoring with environmental education, citizen science and volunteer participation.

Over the three-year programme, organizers expect to involve:

Around 30,000 participants through outreach and educational activities.

through outreach and educational activities. Approximately 6,000 students from more than 30 schools and educational institutions .

from more than . Around 600 volunteers .

. Training for 28 educators and 24 dive centres.

Science Meets Community Action

The programme emphasizes that long-term marine conservation depends not only on scientific research but also on public engagement and local stewardship.

“Every journey to protect the ocean begins with a simple moment: slowing down, discovering its beauty and falling in love with the sea,” said Cristina Ozores, Co-founder and Director of Education at Asociación Vellmarí.

Daniela Picco, Executive Director of the MSC Foundation, said the partnership combines conservation science with education to inspire wider public involvement.

“Beneath the shallow bays of the Mediterranean lie Posidonia oceanica meadows, one of the region’s most important ecosystems. Our partnership with Asociación Vellmarí brings together scientific expertise, education and community participation, helping people become active stewards of the sea that connects us all.”

Building on Previous Success

The new initiative expands an existing collaboration launched in Formentera in 2024 as part of the MSC Foundation’s broader partnership with Mission Blue, the ocean conservation organization founded by renowned oceanographer Dr. Sylvia Earle.

During the first two years of that programme, Vellmarí restored 2,700 square metres of degraded seagrass habitat by planting more than 78,000 Posidonia oceanica plants, providing the foundation for the larger Mediterranean-wide restoration effort.