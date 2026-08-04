Delta Named Among TIME’s Best Companies in America, Only Airline in Top 100

Delta Air Lines has been recognized on TIME’s America’s Best Companies of 2026 list, ranking No. 98 overall and standing as the only commercial airline to make the publication’s top 100.

Compiled by TIME in partnership with Statista, the annual ranking evaluates 1,000 U.S. companies based on three key criteria: employee satisfaction, financial performance, and sustainability.

The recognition highlights Delta’s continued emphasis on employee experience and operational performance, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s highest-rated employers.

Recognition Across Multiple Rankings

The latest accolade adds to a growing list of workplace and industry awards for Delta.

Last year, the airline was included in TIME’s World’s Best Companies ranking, where it placed No. 148 globally and was the highest-ranked U.S. commercial airline.

Among Delta’s recent honors are:

Recognition as one of Glassdoor’s Top 100 Best Places to Work for 2026

No. 9 on Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For list

on list Inclusion among Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women

Named the No. 1 U.S. airline by The Points Guy for the eighth consecutive year

“This recognition is a testament to Delta’s people-first culture,” the airline said, noting that it was the only commercial airline ranked among the top 100 companies on TIME’s 2026 list.

Delta said the recognition reflects the dedication of its employees and its continued focus on creating a workplace that supports staff while delivering a high-quality customer experience.