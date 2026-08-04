Korean Air Wins Five Honors at Global Traveler’s 2026 Wines on the Wing Awards

Korean Air has received five awards at the 2026 Wines on the Wing Awards, organized by business travel publication Global Traveler, further strengthening its reputation for premium inflight dining and beverage service.

The airline claimed first place in the Top International Business Class Wines on the Wing category, while also earning two second-place and two third-place finishes across First and Business Class wine categories.

Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Wines on the Wing Awards recognize the world’s best airline wine programs through blind tastings conducted by an international panel of wine experts.

Business Class Wine Program Takes Top Honor

Korean Air’s Prestige Class wine selection was named the world’s best Business Class wine program after judges praised its balance of premium wines sourced from different regions and styles.

“Korean Air has shown its excellence in the sky winning first place in Top International Business Class Wines on the Wing. This is a true testament to Korean Air’s dedication to offering the finest wines in the air,” said Francis X. Gallagher, Publisher and CEO of Global Traveler.

The airline also finished second in the Top International First Class Wines on the Wing category, recognizing the quality of its premium cabin wine portfolio.

Award-Winning Wines

Three individual wines served onboard were also recognized by the judging panel.

Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis Premier Cru Mont de Milieu 2023 earned second place in the Top White Wines – International Business Class category. Produced in France’s Burgundy region, the wine was praised for its citrus aromas, minerality and freshness.

In First Class, Krug Grande Cuvée 172ème Édition received third place in the Top Sparkling Wines category, while Levantine Hill Estate Chardonnay 2020 secured third place among Top White Wines.

Tom Gannon, Wine Director at Global Traveler, highlighted the quality of Korean Air’s selections.

“The in-flight wine offerings from Korean Air are the same wines you find on the wine lists of Michelin Star restaurants in New York, Paris, Seoul and every other world capital.”

Curated for High-Altitude Dining

Korean Air said its wine program focuses on selecting bottles that retain their flavor characteristics under cabin pressure while complementing the airline’s inflight menus.

The carrier regularly refreshes its wine list to provide returning passengers with new tasting experiences.

“We are committed to enhancing customer satisfaction by curating exceptional wines from around the world and delivering distinctive inflight services that make every journey more memorable,” said David Pacey, Executive Vice President and Chief of In-flight Services and Lounges at Korean Air.

The recognition follows a series of recent industry awards for the airline, including being named Favorite Airline in Asia at the Trazees 2026 Awards and receiving six awards at the Business Traveller Cellars in the Sky Awards 2026, reinforcing Korean Air’s position as one of the world’s leading airlines for premium inflight hospitality.