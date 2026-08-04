Southwest Airlines Expands Business Travel Offering with New Priority Benefits and NDC Booking

Southwest Airlines has announced a series of enhancements to its corporate travel offering, introducing a new Business Priority product and expanding access through New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology as it continues to modernize the business travel experience.

The new initiatives are designed to provide corporate travelers with greater flexibility on travel days while making it easier for companies and travel management partners to access Southwest’s fares, seating products and ancillary services through third-party booking platforms.

“Southwest is focused on elevating the travel experience to meet the expectations of today’s and tomorrow’s business Customers,” said Aileen Furlong, Vice President of Sales at Southwest Airlines. “Southwest Business is building on that by making it easier for corporate buyers to access these enhancements through expanded distribution options and priority travel from booking to boarding.”

Business Priority Launches in 2027

Beginning in early 2027, Southwest will introduce Business Priority as an option within eligible corporate travel agreements.

The new product is designed to improve the day-of-travel experience by providing qualified business travelers with priority benefits, including preferred reaccommodation during disruptions, standby privileges and priority boarding.

The launch complements a broader series of customer experience investments across the airline, including assigned seating, Extra Legroom seats, cabin upgrades, in-seat power, Starlink high-speed WiFi, larger overhead bins and expanded international partnerships.

New NDC Distribution Options

Southwest is also expanding its distribution strategy by introducing NDC connectivity, allowing corporate customers and travel agencies to access Southwest content through the booking tools they already use.

The airline expects its new direct-connect API solution to become available to partners by the end of 2026.

In addition, Southwest has selected Amadeus Altéa NDC, enabling travel management companies and corporate booking platforms using the Amadeus Travel Platform to access Southwest’s personalized offers and ancillary products. That integration is expected to launch later in 2027.

“As NDC adoption continues to accelerate across corporate travel, we are pleased to deepen our technology collaboration with Southwest and bring its NDC content to a wider audience,” said Meg O’Keefe, Senior Vice President, Airlines, Americas at Amadeus.

Southwest said the new capabilities will provide more consistent access to fare products, seating options and travel management services while supporting the evolving needs of managed corporate travel programs.