Marriott Reports Strong Q2 2026 Results as Global Development Pipeline Reaches Record High

Marriott International reported solid second-quarter 2026 results, driven by continued travel demand, higher room rates and strong development activity, while raising its full-year outlook for global revenue per available room (RevPAR).

Worldwide RevPAR increased 3.4% during the quarter, led by a 5.0% rise in the U.S. and Canada, while international markets recorded a slight 0.5% decline, largely due to the impact of the conflict in the Middle East.

“We delivered another quarter of excellent results, reflecting strong travel demand, the power of our brands, and sustained development momentum,” said Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International.

Revenue and Earnings Improve

Second-quarter revenue reached another strong level, with Marriott reporting:

Reported net income: $766 million

Adjusted net income: $844 million

Reported diluted EPS: $2.90

Adjusted diluted EPS: $3.19

Adjusted EBITDA: $1.59 billion

Franchise and base management fees increased 14% year-on-year to $1.37 billion, supported by higher RevPAR, room growth and increased co-branded credit card revenues.

Record Development Pipeline

Marriott continued expanding its global portfolio during the quarter, adding approximately 17,900 net rooms, including around 11,000 internationally.

The company now operates more than 10,000 properties worldwide with nearly 1.81 million rooms.

Its global development pipeline reached a new record of 4,186 properties representing approximately 629,000 rooms, with around 44% of pipeline rooms already under construction, including conversion projects.

Conversions remained a major growth driver, accounting for more than one-third of hotel signings and roughly 40% of openings during the first half of the year.

Marriott Bonvoy Nears 300 Million Members

Marriott’s loyalty programme continued its rapid expansion, with Marriott Bonvoy surpassing 295 million members worldwide.

The company also signed new long-term agreements with JPMorgan Chase and American Express for its U.S. co-branded credit card programme.

“With our global scale, powerful portfolio of brands, industry-leading Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, and dedicated associates, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable, long-term growth,” Capuano said.

Shareholder Returns and Outlook

During the quarter, Marriott repurchased 3 million shares worth $1.1 billion. Including dividends, the company has returned approximately $2.6 billion to shareholders so far in 2026.

Reflecting stronger-than-expected performance and continued travel demand, Marriott raised its full-year forecast and now expects global RevPAR growth of between 3% and 3.5%.