Air India Expands Canada Network with New Mumbai–Toronto Route and Upgraded Aircraft

Air India is expanding its Canadian network for the Winter 2026/27 season with a new non-stop Mumbai–Toronto route and the introduction of its latest onboard products on flights between Delhi and Toronto.

The airline has also begun operating its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the Delhi–Toronto route, bringing its newest cabin interiors and passenger experience to Canada for the first time.

New Mumbai–Toronto Flights

Starting 25 October 2026, Air India will operate a three-times-weekly seasonal service between Mumbai and Toronto, continuing until 26 March 2027.

The route will be served by upgraded Boeing 777-300ER aircraft featuring:

8 First Class suites with sliding privacy doors

40 fully flat Business Class seats

280 Economy Class seats

Onboard Wi-Fi connectivity

The new route will make Air India the only airline offering non-stop flights between Mumbai and Toronto during the winter season.

“Canada is one of Air India’s most important international markets, with deep people-to-people connections driving strong demand for travel,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer at Air India. “The launch of our seasonal Mumbai-Toronto service this Winter will provide travellers more choice and convenience at a time when many are travelling to reunite with family and friends.”

New Dreamliner Experience for Toronto

Air India has also deployed its latest Boeing 787-9 on the daily Delhi–Toronto service, featuring the airline’s newest cabin products.

Initially, seven of the ten weekly Delhi–Toronto flights will use the new aircraft, with the remaining three operated by upgraded Boeing 777-300ERs. From January 2027, all ten weekly flights are expected to transition to the Boeing 787-9 as additional aircraft join the fleet.

As a result, every Air India flight to and from Toronto will offer either brand-new or significantly upgraded cabin interiors from January.

More Capacity and Premium Seats

The expansion will increase Air India’s capacity between India and Canada by approximately 4,400 seats per month, while premium seating on Toronto services will grow by 71%.

Passengers travelling via Delhi and Mumbai will also gain easier connections to destinations across India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Amritsar and several other cities.

During the Winter 2026/27 schedule, Air India will operate 20 weekly flights between India and Canada: