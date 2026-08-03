ANA to Launch Special Chiikawa-Themed Boeing 767 on Domestic Flights

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced a new collaboration with the popular Japanese franchise Chiikawa, introducing a specially decorated aircraft and exclusive onboard products designed to bring the beloved characters to domestic flights across Japan.

The “Chiikawa Jet” is scheduled to enter service in late October 2026, operating on ANA’s domestic network.

Chiikawa Takes to the Skies

The special aircraft will be a Boeing 767-300 (registration JA609A) featuring artwork of Chiikawa, Hachiware, Usagi and five other characters displayed across the fuselage. The exterior design incorporates seasonal Japanese motifs, reflecting landscapes and scenery found throughout the country during the four seasons.

According to ANA, the collaboration aims to create “vibrant travel experiences and memories” for passengers through a themed journey that begins the moment they board the aircraft.

Exclusive Onboard Items

Passengers flying on the Chiikawa Jet will find several limited-edition cabin items created exclusively for the collaboration.

Economy Class seats will feature specially designed headrest covers decorated with the Chiikawa characters, while drinks will be served in exclusive paper cups featuring Chiikawa, Hachiware and Usagi.

ANA noted that the themed onboard items are intended for in-flight use only and are not available for passengers to take home. Availability may also vary depending on operational requirements.

More Merchandise Planned

The airline also confirmed that a collection of special collaboration merchandise featuring the Chiikawa characters dressed in ANA uniforms will be released at a later date, with further details to be announced.

Flight schedules for the Chiikawa Jet and the exact service launch date will be published on ANA’s official website once finalized.

Originally created by illustrator Nagano, Chiikawa has become one of Japan’s most popular franchises, expanding from a manga series on social media into books, merchandise, cafés, television and, most recently, the animated film Chiikawa: The Secret of Mermaid Island, released in Japan in July 2026.