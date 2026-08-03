Hilton Partners with Award-Winning Chef Mashama Bailey for Signia Hilton Savannah

Hilton has announced a culinary partnership with James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey and hospitality company Grey Spaces for the upcoming Signia Hilton Savannah, which is scheduled to open in 2028 as the headquarters hotel for the Savannah Convention Center.

Grey Spaces, founded by Chef Mashama Bailey and restaurateur Johno Morisano, will oversee the hotel’s entire food and beverage programme, including concept development, menus, wine selections and guest experiences across multiple dining venues.

“At Signia Hilton Savannah, we’re excited to create a culinary destination that reflects the spirit of Savannah and the Lowcountry, embraces heritage through food and draws on the global influences that have shaped my journey as a chef,” said Chef Mashama Bailey.

Local Culinary Vision

The partnership will bring Grey Spaces’ hospitality philosophy to five food and beverage venues throughout the hotel, including:

A lobby bar

An all-day dining restaurant

A rooftop venue overlooking the Savannah River

Additional dining concepts designed for hotel guests and local visitors

Hilton said the concepts will be entirely new and distinct from Bailey and Morisano’s acclaimed Savannah restaurant, The Grey, which opened in a restored 1938 Greyhound bus terminal and has become one of the city’s best-known culinary destinations.

Johno Morisano said the project would focus on the company’s philosophy of “radical hospitality.”

“Our philosophy with Grey Spaces centers on radical hospitality: creating places where people gather naturally and strangers can become friends,” Morisano said.

A New Landmark for Savannah

The 444-room Signia Hilton Savannah will anchor the city’s riverfront and serve as the headquarters hotel for the Savannah Convention Center.

The property will feature:

More than 34,000 square feet of meeting space

A 13,000-square-foot ballroom

Five restaurants and bars

Club Signia executive lounge

Outdoor swimming pool

Direct connection to the Savannah Convention Center

Hilton said the hotel is designed to appeal to both business and leisure travellers while strengthening Savannah’s position as a leading meetings and events destination.

Hilton Expands Chef Partnerships

Brian Abel, Hilton’s Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage Operations & Development for the Americas, said Bailey’s influence on American cuisine made her an ideal partner for the project.

“Savannah is a city with extraordinary culinary heritage, and Chef Mashama is a defining gastronomic voice and trailblazer in the community,” Abel said. “We are honored to partner with Grey Spaces and look forward to bringing their perspective to the hotel.”

Bailey, who won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in 2022, has also been recognised by TIME100 and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, where she was named North America’s Best Female Chef for 2026.