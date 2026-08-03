Discover Airlines to Launch New Frankfurt Flights to Savonlinna and Kajaani

Discover Airlines will expand its route network to Finland in 2027 with the launch of two new direct services from Frankfurt to Savonlinna and Kajaani, further strengthening the Lufthansa Group carrier’s presence in the Nordic market.

The new routes are designed to improve international access to eastern Finland while providing passengers with onward connections through the Lufthansa Group’s global hub in Frankfurt.

“The new direct routes from Frankfurt to Kajaani and Savonlinna Airports are excellent news, particularly for the development of air travel in Eastern Finland,” said Petri Vuori, Senior Vice President of Route Development at Finavia. “These routes will strengthen the regions’ international connectivity and create opportunities for both leisure and business travelers.”

Frankfurt–Savonlinna Begins in Summer 2027

Discover Airlines will launch a weekly seasonal service between Frankfurt and Savonlinna from 19 June to 29 August 2027.

Flights will operate overnight between Saturday and Sunday, providing international visitors with direct access to Finland’s Lake Saimaa region.

“The direct connection from Frankfurt brings the Lake Saimaa area much closer to international visitors and creates an entirely new opportunity to grow year-round and international tourism,” said Jaana Komi, CEO of Savonlinna Travel Ltd.

Kajaani Route Starts for Winter 2027/28

The airline will also introduce a weekly Friday service between Frankfurt and Kajaani from 17 December 2027 until 24 March 2028, targeting winter tourism in the Vuokatti region.

“A direct flight connection to Frankfurt is a major step in strengthening our region’s international accessibility,” said Aija Laukkanen, CEO of Vuokatti Tourism Ltd.

Growing Demand for Nordic Travel

Discover Airlines said the expansion reflects continued strong demand from German travellers seeking Nordic destinations throughout the year.

“Travel to the Nordic countries remains very popular,” said Marco Götz, Chief Commercial Officer of Discover Airlines. “With Savonlinna and Kajaani, we’re expanding our offerings to include two special destinations that allow travelers to experience different facets of Finland.”

The airline already operates flights between Frankfurt and Kittilä, while a new Munich–Ivalo route is scheduled to begin during the upcoming winter season.

Flight schedules

Frankfurt – Savonlinna

19 June – 29 August 2027

Frankfurt: 21:55 → Savonlinna: 01:55

→ Savonlinna: Savonlinna: 03:40 → Frankfurt: 05:30

Frankfurt – Kajaani