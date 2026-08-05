Sheraton Debuts in Papua New Guinea with Opening of Sheraton Port Moresby Stanley Hotel & Suites

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, has officially entered Papua New Guinea with the opening of Sheraton Port Moresby Stanley Hotel & Suites, bringing the brand’s latest global design concept to the country’s capital.

The 394-key property becomes the first Sheraton hotel in Papua New Guinea and Marriott International’s second hotel in Port Moresby, further expanding the company’s presence across the Pacific.

Bringing Sheraton’s New Global Design to Port Moresby

Located in Port Moresby’s central business and government district, just five minutes from Jacksons International Airport, the hotel is directly connected to Vision City Mega Mall, offering guests convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment.

The property showcases Sheraton’s redesigned public spaces, centered around an open lobby intended to encourage work, social interaction and relaxation. The space features the brand’s signature Community Table, private soundproof booths and technology-enabled collaboration studios designed for business and leisure travelers alike.

“The opening of Sheraton Port Moresby Stanley Hotel & Suites marks a significant milestone as we introduce one of Marriott International’s most global brands to Papua New Guinea,” said Cristiano Rinaldi, Chief Lodging Product & Services Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “With Sheraton’s focus on intuitive design, technology-enabled experiences and spaces that foster connection, the hotel is positioned to become a central gathering place for both international travellers and the local community.”

Rooms for Short and Extended Stays

The hotel offers 394 accommodations, including:

284 guestrooms

15 suites

95 fully equipped apartments

The apartments feature separate living rooms, kitchens and dining areas, making them suitable for extended stays and family travel.

Papua New Guinea’s Largest Hotel Ballroom

Targeting both corporate and government events, Sheraton Port Moresby Stanley Hotel & Suites features more than 2,500 square metres of meeting and event space, including Papua New Guinea’s largest hotel ballroom.

The flexible conference facilities are supported by integrated technology and dedicated event planning services, positioning the hotel as a major venue for business, government and resource sector events.

Multiple Dining Experiences

The hotel introduces several dining concepts designed to appeal to both visitors and local residents.

Silverleaf serves premium grilled seafood and meat alongside Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, while Greenhaus offers all-day buffet dining with live cooking stations, artisan breads and locally sourced New Guinea coffee.

The lobby is anchored by &More by Sheraton, a café, market and bar concept that transitions from specialty coffee during the day to cocktails in the evening.

Additional venues include Monsoon Bar & Lounge, featuring Australian and American-style pub dishes, and the Pool Bar & Café overlooking the hotel’s infinity pool.

Wellness and Prime Location

Guests also have access to an infinity swimming pool, one of Port Moresby’s largest fitness centres and a full-service spa.

Located across from the Papua New Guinea Football Stadium, the hotel provides easy access to sporting events while offering direct connectivity to Vision City Mega Mall, reinforcing its role as both a hospitality destination and a gathering place for the local community.

“The opening of Sheraton Port Moresby Stanley Hotel & Suites after its transformative renovation represents an important milestone for Papua New Guinea’s hospitality sector,” said Shin Ching, General Manager of Sheraton Port Moresby Stanley Hotel & Suites. “We are thrilled to welcome guests to a place where travelers from around the world and locals can connect, relax, and create memories.”

The opening expands Sheraton’s presence across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, where the brand now operates nine properties as it continues its global transformation focused on community-driven spaces, modern design and flexible guest experiences.