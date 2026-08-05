Four Seasons Hotel Beijing Unveils Mid-Autumn Festival Mooncake Collection

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing has introduced its 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival mooncake collection, presenting two premium gift boxes that blend traditional Chinese symbolism with contemporary design.

Named “A Blooming Moonlit Reunion,” the collection celebrates one of China’s most cherished festivals through elegant packaging and handcrafted mooncakes designed for seasonal gifting and family reunions.

Two Gift Box Collections

The collection features Classic and Deluxe editions, each showcasing traditional mooncake flavors presented in artistically designed packaging inspired by blooming orchids and the full moon.

The Classic Mooncake Box, priced at CNY 328, contains six 80-gram mooncakes featuring three flavors:

White Lotus Paste with Yellow Egg Yolk

Low-Sugar Black Sesame

Tangerine Red Bean Paste

Each flavor is included twice.

The Deluxe Mooncake Box, priced at CNY 428, includes four larger 150-gram mooncakes with two traditional varieties:

Lotus Paste with Double Yellow Egg Yolk

Ham and Mixed Nuts

Inspired by Reunion and Tradition

Drawing on traditional Eastern aesthetics, both gift boxes combine minimalist contemporary design with classic Mid-Autumn symbolism.

The floral motifs and full moon imagery represent prosperity, harmony and reunion—core themes of the annual festival celebrated across China and other parts of Asia.

According to the hotel, the collection is designed to express “the poetic harmony of moonlit blossoms and the fullness of reunion,” reflecting the warmth and elegance associated with Mid-Autumn celebrations.

Pre-Orders Now Open

The “A Blooming Moonlit Reunion” collection is now available for pre-order through Four Seasons Hotel Beijing.

Guests purchasing between July 17 and August 17, 2026 can take advantage of an early-bird promotion before the Mid-Autumn Festival season.

The mooncakes are available through the hotel’s lobby and official online sales channels.