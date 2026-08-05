Hilton Opens First Canopy Hotel in Southeast Asia with Bangkok Debut

Hilton has opened Canopy Bangkok Sukhumvit, introducing the Canopy by Hilton brand to Southeast Asia for the first time.

Located in Bangkok’s Asoke neighbourhood, the 174-room lifestyle hotel sits within walking distance of the Asoke BTS Skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT stations, providing access to the city’s business districts, shopping centres, restaurants and nightlife.

“The opening of Canopy Bangkok Sukhumvit adds a new dimension to Hilton’s growing lifestyle portfolio in the region,” said Alexandra Murray, Area Vice President and Regional Head of Southeast Asia at Hilton. “The hotel introduces a new way for travellers to experience Bangkok, combining the comfort and ease of feeling at home with the inspiration of being somewhere new.”

Design Inspired by Asoke

Public spaces were designed by AvroKO and draw on the history and changing character of the surrounding district.

The hotel references Asoke’s industrial past, nearby film studios and the contrast between historic Bangkok and the city’s modern skyline. Design elements include a bronze facade inspired by vintage film cameras, a central courtyard and interiors featuring local materials and Thai textiles.

Guestrooms feature curved forms, warm neutral finishes and a blue Paa Khram fabric canopy above the bed, inspired by traditional Thai handwoven textiles.

The property offers a mix of standard rooms, courtyard rooms, corner rooms and three suites, as well as connecting and interconnecting options for families and groups.

Four Restaurants and Bars

Canopy Bangkok Sukhumvit features four food and beverage venues.

Cante is a Spanish fire grill and taberna focused on wood-fired dishes and sharing plates, while SoolHaus is a Korean-inspired cocktail bar targeting Bangkok’s late-night scene.

Luso serves locally roasted coffee and Thai teas from independent producers, while rooftop pool bar Glint offers craft cocktails, cabanas and views across the Bangkok skyline.

Local Experiences and Thai Collaborations

The hotel has appointed a dedicated City Curator to connect guests with the local neighbourhood through activities such as boat journeys along Khlong Saen Saep, guided morning walks and a postcard experience inspired by Asoke.

It has also partnered with Bangkok-based lifestyle brand LalaLove on limited-edition merchandise and a retail showcase within the hotel. Hilton said the collaboration will be the first in a wider programme highlighting Thai designers, makers and artisans.

“Canopy Bangkok Sukhumvit is a strong expression of the brand’s vision, drawing from the energy of Asoke and channelling it into every touchpoint, from design and dining to experiences that connect guests to the city beyond the expected,” said Alex Coleman, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for Canopy Hotels.

Rooftop Pool and Opening Offer

Additional facilities include a rooftop swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness centre.

Nightly rates start from THB 5,700, excluding taxes and service charges.

To mark the opening, the first 100 guests booking a minimum two-night stay in a Canopy Courtyard Room or higher category will receive 10,000 Hilton Honors bonus points, THB 500 in dining credit and a limited-edition Canopy x LalaLove pouch.