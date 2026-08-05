IHG to Open Kimpton Resort on Thailand’s Natai Beach in 2028

IHG Hotels & Resorts will expand its luxury and lifestyle portfolio in Thailand with the opening of Kimpton Phang Nga Natai Beach, a new-build beachfront resort scheduled to welcome guests in 2028.

Developed in partnership with Natai Venture Co., Ltd., the 150-key property will introduce the Kimpton brand to Phang Nga and become IHG’s second signed resort in the province, following InterContinental Phang Nga Bay Resort.

The agreement brings Kimpton’s global portfolio to more than 150 open and pipeline hotels.

“As IHG’s second hotel signing in Phang Nga Province, Kimpton Phang Nga Natai Beach marks an important milestone in our growth strategy and underscores our confidence in the destination’s long-term tourism potential,” said Pathana Jitsaereetham, Director of Development for Thailand at IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Beachfront Resort Near Phuket Airport

Located on Natai Beach, the resort will be approximately 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport, offering direct access to one of southern Thailand’s quieter coastal areas.

Kimpton Phang Nga Natai Beach will feature 150 guestrooms, suites and villas surrounded by tropical landscaping.

Planned facilities include multiple restaurants, a beach bar, lobby bar, spa, swimming pools, fitness centre, children’s club and flexible function spaces.

The hotel is intended to serve both resort guests and the local community through its dining and social venues.

Expanding Kimpton Across Thailand

The new signing joins IHG’s existing Kimpton properties in Thailand, including Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok and Kimpton Kitalay Samui.

Additional Kimpton hotels are planned for Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Hua Hin, Khao Yai and Pattaya as IHG responds to growing demand for lifestyle-led luxury accommodation in the country.

“Travellers increasingly seek authentic experiences combined with a growing appetite for lifestyle experiences, and we believe Natai Beach is exceptionally well-positioned to meet this demand,” said Naphat Boontanonda, Director of Natai Venture Co., Ltd.

Phang Nga Tourism Growth

IHG expects continued infrastructure investment and improved transport links to support Phang Nga’s development as an international tourism destination.

The planned Andaman International Airport, currently targeted to open in 2032, is expected to provide additional regional capacity and improve access to the province.

IHG currently operates 42 hotels across 11 brands in Thailand, with another 39 properties in development.